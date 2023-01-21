Home page politics

With Boris Pistorius as the new Defense Minister, Chancellor Scholz is breaking his promise of parity. This is met with headwind at traffic lights. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

With Boris Pistorius as Defense Minister, Olaf Scholz breaks his parity promise. A prominent Green expresses criticism at Merkur.de.

Berlin – In the traffic light coalition there is little doubt about Boris Pistorius’ suitability for his position as defense minister. Even the opposition is friendly to optimistic.

Nevertheless, the government alliance is apparently not completely happy with the new appointment. With the appointment of Pistorius as the new Defense Minister, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is breaking his promise of parity. His cabinet will no longer consist of (almost) half women. This causes criticism from the Greens, for example. They insist on equal gender distribution in the posts of head of department.

Boris Pistorius becomes new defense minister – Greens “very irritated”

“Despite the excellent selection, I am very irritated that the Chancellor has not kept his self-promise for a cabinet with equal representation for the second time. It is unacceptable that the Chancellor promises an equal cabinet for the federal government and in the end only the Greens stick to it,” said Agnieszka Brugger (Greens) at the request of Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Even qualified women were discussed, tweeted Green MP Nyke Slawik. The contenders included Eva Högl and Siemtje Möller. From the point of view of the security expert Joachim Weber, the two SPD politicians would have been the better choice, as he said in the Merkur.de-Interview explained.

The SPD and the opposition also criticized the new appointment to the ministry. “It’s a shame that it’s not a woman,” said Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) in the mirror-Talk. “Fifty-fifty must continue to apply. That’s what the SPD stands for,” said Maria Noichl, Chairwoman of the Working Group of Social Democratic Women, on Tuesday (January 17). After that, the SPD remained silent and did not comment further on the subject.

Greens convinced of Pistorius’ expertise: “Excellent choice”

Despite the broken promise of parity, Brugger is also convinced of the expertise of the new Minister of Defense and gives him credit for taking on the post. Boris Pistorius is an “excellent choice,” said Brugger Merkur.de. Pistorius is also well versed in the topics of internal and external security. She wishes him all the best for the “difficult and responsible tasks that lie ahead of him”.

The deputy leader of the Greens also emphasized that the people in the Bundeswehr should not be constantly criticized for “every little mistake or every not perfectly successful formulation”. Brugger could refer to Pistorius’ speech in which he spoke about Germany’s indirect involvement in the Ukraine war. “In the end, that would ensure that no one can and wants to take on such tasks,” said Brugger Merkur.de.

Pistorius moves to the Ministry of Defense – Prime Minister Weil thanks him for his work

With the move to Berlin, Lower Saxony’s head of government, Stephan Weil (SPD), will lose his long-standing interior minister. One Successor to Pistorius in the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior This already exists. Weil thanked Pistorius for the “great work in the last ten years for Lower Saxony”. In him, Germany is getting a “very good defense minister,” he said in a statement. Pistorius will do everything in his power to ensure the safety of people in Germany – that is even more important than his current position in Lower Saxony, says Weil. (boyy)