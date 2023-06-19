pirates faces this Monday (2:30 pm), the first game of the semifinal series of the basketball league against coffee growers, in the Coliseum Saltpeter. It is the first game to the best of three.

Directed by José Tapias, the Bogotá quintet will look for the victory that will leave them close to the place in the final. Pirates led the series against Chocó Maroons to a third game, after having lost in Quibdó 81-74.

Strengths

The patch quintet qualified, obtaining it with victories 67-59 the second game and 94-86 the third.

Cafeteros, leader of conference B, had a difficult time against Motilones del Norte, which complicated everything by taking it to a third game. The first game was a victory for the team North Santander 84-80but the games in Rionegro were won by the Cafeteros, 81-76 and 84-72.

“The semifinalists are the best teams in the tournament, due to the record they have. They ranked by performance,” he said. Jose Tapias, DT of Pirates, to EL TIEMPO.

And he added: “Cafeteros has a very long bench, a tough group, and it will be difficult. We’ve kept the same roster since we started, and the others have changed players, it’s an advantage”.

🏴‍☠️SEMIFINALIST PIRATES OF THE W-PLAY LEAGUE🏴‍☠️! Piratas 94-86 victory over Cimarrones that gives us the pass to the semifinals against the Cafeteros. THANK YOU BOGOTA 🔥!#PiratasEsBogotá pic.twitter.com/SGRN6JO5Rw – Bogota Pirates (@PiratasBogota) June 17, 2023

The capital’s quintet has been fortunate that a player like the American Jeremy Smith is in one of his best moments and has contributed valuable points for the victories. In addition, his compatriots Desmond Holloway and Jalen Dupree They have also had an important participation.

The second game will be next Thursday in Black river, at 8:10 pm If a third duel is necessary, it will be on Friday at 10:10 pm, also in Rionegro.

For the game this Monday at El Salitre, the tickets are worth 30,000 pesos (vip) and 10,000 (general). They are purchased at the Ticket Shop or at the coliseum box office.

The other semifinal will be played by Caribbean Storm and Titanes, who play today in San Andrés, at 8:30 p.m.

