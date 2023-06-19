He was carrying out a water rescue, when Deputy Sheriff William Hollingsworth was swept away by the flood and was under for 30 seconds. It happened in Escambia County, Florida. Video from the policeman’s bodyworn camera shows the dramatic events, including the moments when he was dragged away with the other man. The two were sucked into a drainage pipe and were dragged under the four-lane highway of Highway 98, ending up about 30 meters under water. Eventually they re-emerged across the street, luckily still alive.



03:44