The news about the marital separation that the FC Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué and the singer Shakira are experiencing does not stop. The rumors that try to explain the end of the sentimental relationship of the celebrities point to an alleged infidelity of the center-back with a woman much younger than him; however, these are assertions that have not been fully clarified.

In the same way, this has been a very complicated moment for the family environment of celebrities, since the media pressure has been very strong in recent months. Football player He gave a short interview for the program ‘Nexes’, on the ‘TV3’ network, where he was able to comment on the hard times his children are going through.

They have number one dads

As reported, Milan and Sasha, their little ones, would not be having a good time not only because of the internal context of the family, but because of everything that the news has generated on social networks and in the media.

“He has a number one dad and a number one mom. It must be hard for them.”explained about the media suffocation to which minors are exposed.

Likewise, he managed to express some of the methods that he applies with Shakira so that the children can somehow divert their attention to other topics more in line with their age and thus remove them from the difficult situation that surrounds them.

“With Shaki sometimes we let them win because we understand that they have a completely different context than what she or I had, who were unknown parents, we had no pressure. Our children live with excessive pressure”, concluded the world champion.

Some speculations have stated that the family will move to the United States to face legal challenges and define the custody of the children.

Piqué’s booing in a friendly match

Not even the most staunch soccer fans forgive the moment that celebrities are going through, because in a friendly match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, in the United States, Hundreds of fans began to chant Shakira’s name to destabilize the center-back during the game.

It is rumored that at the end of the preseason in Miami Shakira and Piqué will meet in the Bahamas, in one of the properties that the Barranquilla women have in that territory, to spend vacations and settle their marital affairs, among which the custody of their little ones stands out.

