Guadalajara Jalisco.- They reject statements from the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, pointing out that they are revictimizing and violate due processthe Latin American and Caribbean Committee for the Defense of Women’s Human Rights (CLADEM) and the National Citizen Observatory of Femicide (OCNF).

The organizations pointed out that the videos shown are not part of a scientific investigation, in addition to having as an objective discredit femicide and insinuate self-harm.

“We denounce that the timeline of the investigation presented by the Prosecutor’s Office is focused on discrediting, criminalizing and re-victimizing Luz Raquel Padilla and his family (…) The CRIMINALIZATION OF THE VICTIM, by not only discrediting the hate attack that culminated in femicide, but also by presenting ‘evidence’ that props up the victim as her own aggressor”, they pointed out.

They assured that by ruling out this crime as a femicide, “a message of impunity is sent”, which allows violence against women to continue to occur.

“By discrediting the feminicide of Luz Raquel and trying to criminalize her, condones violence against women and sends a message of impunity that leaves the door open for more aggressors to continue perpetuating violent behavior,” they assured.

The organizations demanded that the leak of the videos shown at the press conference of the Prosecutor’s Office be investigated of Jalisco, on Tuesday, July 26, where the prosecutor himself, Luis Joaquín Mendez, assured that a media outlet released two recordings that the institution had not had access to.

they demanded investigate this crime with a gender perspective and as a femicide, in addition to issuing protection orders for Luz Raquel’s family, including her son, a minor.