Sunday, May 7, 2023
Piqué seeks revenge: unexpected proposal to Bizarrap to respond to Shakira

May 7, 2023
in Sports
Piqué seeks revenge: unexpected proposal to Bizarrap to respond to Shakira


Pique, Bizarrap and Shakira

Pique, Bizarrap and Shakira.

Photo:

Kings League and Shakira Instagram

Piqué, Bizarrap and Shakira.

The former player seems to want to put an end to the ridicule he has suffered. And he imagines singing.

Gerard Piqué does not forget. The former Catalan player, fully involved in his King’s League project, continues to keep an eye on the details of his controversial separation from Shakira from Barranquilla.

In his last transmission with the Spanish ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos, the former Barcelona defender had to listen to how they sang ‘Monotonía’, with Ozuna present.

And after the laughter that the event generated, Piqué put a striking proposal on the table: collaborate with Bizarrap. Something that looks like a great revenge after everything that happened with the session that Shakira did with the Argentine producer.

“It would be something really big”He launched.

(You can read: Piqué, caught: a prince with a new queen, neither Shakira, nor Clara Chía).

Piqué, for the rematch against Shakira

Photo:

EFE, YouTube Shakira

In the talk in question, Piqué spoke about the artists that can be expected at the events in which he participates.

There, he deliberately decided to talk about a possible session with Bizarrap.

“A Bizarrap session with you would be pitiful,” Ibai told him.

“I say that if one day there is a session of me with Bizarrap it would not be a ‘shot’, it would be something really big”Piqué responded forcefully.

“We are talking about a 5 or 10 liter bottle, something powerful, do you understand me?”, he concluded.

