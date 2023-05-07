Saturday, May 6, 2023, 11:13 p.m.



Checo Pérez has achieved pole position at the Miami Grand Prix and will start from the front row together with Fernando Alonso, who achieved a creditable second place in a classification full of surprises and which ended early due to a red flag due to a mistake by Leclerc .

Carlos Sainz finished third and Max Verstappen will be ninth. Lewis Hamilton gave the surprise of the session by falling in Q2.