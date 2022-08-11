Gerard Piqué He has not been able to completely hide what his life is like after the separation with the Colombian Shakirato the point that the international press follows the step by step of the defender of the Barcelonanot only in Spain.

The new information known this Wednesday reveals the identity of who would be Piqué’s supposed new partner, in news that is already going around the world.

secret friend

According to press reports, originating in England, Gerard Piqué has been dating a student who works for him since his split from the artist:

Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation.

According to reports that have been echoed in the British press, Piqué has been dating the student for the past few months Clara Chia Martina young woman of 23 years.

Chia Marti is a public relations student who works for Piqué’s sports and media investment group, and they are said to have met in meetings from said work.

Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. They have kept quiet about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what is going on.

A source close to the young woman told the British newspaper ‘The Sun’: “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. They have kept quiet about their relationship, but everyone around them knows what is going on.”

“People have been helping him keep the affair a secret and have deleted Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find pictures of her. That just makes his peers think he’s actually pretty serious about it.” be with her,” the insider added.

Gerard Piqué was photographed with a mysterious woman at a party in Stockholm in June and it is speculated that it is the same woman.

follow the tension

Piqué and Shakira separated in June after accusations of infidelity by the footballer.

Two months after announcing their breakup, Shakira and Gerard Piqué still haven’t reached a separation agreement.

As close sources point out, their lawyers maintain a tense ‘tug of war’ regarding the couple’s two children – Milan, 9 years old and Sasha, 7 -, for both their top priority in these complicated moments.

