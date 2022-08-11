Thursday, August 11, 2022
Sports programming for this Thursday, August 11

August 11, 2022
Porto Alegre International

Porto Alegre International.

Porto Alegre International.

Follow the Women’s World Cup and the Masters 1,000 in Canada.

ESPN3
11 AM Toronto WTA Round of 16.

STAR+
1 PM MLB, Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers.

Extra EXPN
2 PM St. Jude Invitational, First Round.

ESPN2
5:30 PM Montreal ATP, round of 16.

ESPN
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Students vs. Athletic Paranaense.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
12 M. U-20 Women’s World Cup, Ghana vs. USA.
3 p.m. Japan vs. Holland.
5:15 PM South American Cup, Porto Alegre International vs. Melgar.
6 PM U-20 Women’s World Cup, France vs. Nigeria.
9 p.m. Canada vs. South Korea.

SPORTS

