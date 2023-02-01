Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Piqué: Colombian comment on a photo with Clara Chía is the most popular of all

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2023
in Sports
0


Piqué, Clara Chía and JuanDa

Piqué, Clara Chía and JuanDa.

Photo:

Instagram Gerard Pique and JuanDa

Piqué, Clara Chia and Juan Da.

The creative ‘influencer’ JuanDa is the creator of the striking message. Shakira fans celebrate.

Gerard Piqué is still in the eye of the hurricane. The former Barcelona player remains in the headlines of the tabloids due to his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla. Although little has been said since the announcement of the break, more than seven months ago, Piqué remains in vogue due to the related reactions.

See also  Piqué, "this relationship was too big for you": "paparazzi" explodes for Shakira

In fact, in recent days, the greatest echo has been caused by his first photo on social networks with his new partner, the young Catalan Clara Chía Martí. And, as has been constant in recent months, Colombians have been among the most interested in the subject. Not in vain today The most popular comment on the image is from one of the ‘influencers’ most loved by young people in the country, the creative ‘JuanDa‘.

(The latest: ‘It’s not for Shakira’: ‘paparazzi’ explodes over Clara Chía’s ‘crisis’ with Piqué).

‘Your daughter is so pretty’

Memes of Piqué and Clara Chía for their first photo on Instagram

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique

In the image in which Piqué appears leaning on his new partner, comments of all kinds have shone.

However, the one that has generated the greatest number of reactions has been that of the ‘youtuber’ JuanDa.

At the time of writing this article, the message already had 399,510 ‘likes’.

See also  Piqué forgets 'Shakira!': tremendous reception in Barcelona after boos

Its content, very brief: “Your daughter is so pretty.”

