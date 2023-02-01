Federico Cherubini called it the “black book” and he could not have chosen a more appropriate name, to expose all the critical points of the capital gains system implemented by Fabio Paratici. The Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office had already underlined its importance in outlining the alleged illicit profiles of this modus operandi. “It is a document of absolute importance as it fully confirms the hypotheses formulated in the initial phase of the investigations and already widely verified during the telephone interception operations”, reads the prosecutor’s file. And now the Federal Court of Appeal has also reiterated it, in the reasons for the sentence which inflicted 15 penalty points on Juventus, defining it as an “unequivocal objective element”.