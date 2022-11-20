Piqué: Clara Chía Marti realizes “that she messed up”, Shakira, by car

The ex-footballer Gerard Piqué delivered this Friday to the Barcelona museum the shirt with which he played his last game as a professional at the Spotify Camp Nou against Almería.

The former Barcelona defender was accompanied by the club’s president, Joan Laporta, in an act in which he gave away the jacket signed with the message “Semper junts. FCB x Gerard” (“Always together. FCB x Gerard”). In statements released by Barcelona, ​​Piqué was happy to be “with Leo Messi and Andres Iniesta” in the museum and said he was “very proud and very happy”.

(World Cup in Qatar: Messi, Mbappé and Ronaldo are characters from Toy Story, video)

(James and Falcao make happy a boy who just wanted a photo)

Meanwhile, the subject of his relationship with Clara Chia Marti It continues to give people something to talk about and not in the best terms.

It was not like that with Shakira

It is warned in Spain that in the couple’s last outings things between the two are not going well.

They already assure that Clara Chia Marti He has realized that he made a mistake and that at “any moment he kicks him”.

The people who have seen them and who follow them talk about how affectionate they have not been and the gestures between them leave many questions in the air.

In the last appearance in public, Piqué and Chía Marti were not well and it has even been commented that she never had a good face, despite the fact that he did have gestures of affection.

They also say that these gestures of Piqué towards his new love he never had with Shakira, the Colombian singer from whom he separated. (Colombian National Team, without the World Cup, plays friendly and the memes do not forgive her) (LIVE | Qatar World Cup 2022: Lukaku sets off alarms in Belgium)