Who are the players called up by the Qatar coach for the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Here’s the list:

Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd), Yousuf Hassan (Al-Gharafa). Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al-Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al-Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Duhail), Khoukhi Boualem (Al-Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd) , Ismaeel Mohammad (Al-Duhail), Al Amin Homam (Al-Gharafa). Midfielders: Jassim Jabir (Al-Arabi), Ali Asad (Al-Sadd), Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd), Salem Al Hajri (Al-Sadd), Assim Madibo (Al-Duhail), Mustafa Meshaal (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Abdulaziz Hatim (Al Rayyan). Forwards: Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Hassan Al Haydos (Al-Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail), Mohammed Muntari (Al-Duhail), Ahmed Alaa (Al-Gharafa), Naif Al Hadhrami (Al Rayyan), Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakra).

We have seen the Qatar squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but where to see all the matches live on TV and live streaming? Rai will exclusively broadcast all 64 races of the World Championship live Fifa of Qatar 2022 in the clear, free: 28 on Rai 1, the others exclusively on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow them in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.



