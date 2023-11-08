Former Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué He came out this Wednesday in defense of the current coach of the Barça bench, his former teammate Xavi Hernández, who he said is “the right one” to take the project forward.

It may be of interest to you: Will Luis Díaz be sanctioned for his goal celebration? English Federation makes decision

“Xavi has been in the house for many years, he knows it like no one else, he has mastered the game model, and right now there is no one better than him to try to turn it around,” he said during an interview with the program The mon to RAC1.

Read here: Dimayor announces measures after serious complaint of offering handouts in the League

Gerard Piqué was more forceful when asked about the Negreira case: “It’s scary that people say we won because of the referees. An attempt is being made to distort history to tarnish our achievements. We were so superior that there was no referee who could help us because we won most of our games by landslide. “I am convinced that the club will defend itself well.”

Piqué, forceful against Real Madrid

In Europe they remember Pep’s Barça as the best team in recent history See also The 5 key Cruz Azul footballers to face León on matchday 14

Furthermore, he referred to ‘sociological Madridismo’: “We are in a country where there are many more people from Madrid than from Barça, the capital, which is where things happen, is Madrid, and the club par excellence is Real Madrid,” argument.

However, Piqué believes that, “to be truly great”, Barcelona should not “enter into those wars” or try to compare itself with its eternal rival who, in his opinion, has a very different philosophy from that of the Barça entity. In addition, he took the opportunity to attack the white club.

We tell you: The athlete who will finance her trip to the 2024 Olympic Games with OnlyFans

“It is evident that Madrid is the team that has won the most in Europe, but because of our way of doing and thinking, when we win, we make it remembered forever; when they win, it is one more. In Europe they remember Barça of Pep as the best team in recent history,” said the Spanish businessman.

And he added: “The last Champions League they won was a miracle and no one remembers it, they were not superior in any tie, and for them it was just one more, that they were not superior in any of the ties. Maybe we will win less, but when we win , be shocking.”

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO