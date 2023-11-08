Cruz Azul is about to achieve the most important failure in recent years. The club will not even get a place in the playoffs, a clear sign that once the team won the Liga MX title to end its 23-year drought, the people of the Cooperativa returned to the terrible management that They have been carried out for years, those where they seek to promote personal interests and the sporting level of the team within the Liga MX matters little.
The reality is that changes are coming inside the machine as we have assured in 90min, since the arrival of a new coach, with up to five technicians available on the Cooperative’s table today. Likewise, there would be a flurry of departures and signings in the team in the country’s capital and finally, it seems that at the managerial level there will also be changes, since Óscar Pérez has lost weight and everything indicates that he will no longer be the sports director.
Thus, they report from Halftime that the people of Cruz Azul have contacted Emanuel ‘Tito’ Villa so that the current TUDN analyst takes Pérez’s position and is the sports link between those on the field and those in the office. At the moment the position of the Argentine is unknown, who despite playing for many teams in Mexico, has always shown his loyalty and affection for those in the country’s capital, whom he also follows closely now in his role behind the microphone. Villa was, until Jonathan Rodríguez, the machine’s last scoring champion.
