Dhe sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines has sparked a flurry of mutual accusations and conspiracy theories. Was it the Russians? The CIA? The Ukrainians? The oil lobby? Here’s another suggestion: Maybe it was militant climate protection? Extinction Rebellion in wetsuits? While they probably don’t have the technology to do it, they still have a really good motive: While natural gas is less bad than coal, it’s still a fossil fuel that really isn’t “green.” Up to 55 billion cubic meters of gas flowed through the Nord Stream pipelines every year, which makes more than a million tons of CO 2 . That’s the end of it now.

But just because they have a good motive doesn’t mean the climate justice movements can really be trusted. Unlike many earlier protest movements, they are united by an ostentatious commitment to non-violence. Fridays for Future relies on proven tactics such as large-scale demonstrations for the whole family, while Extinction Rebellion relies more on spectacle. They have penetrated the British House of Commons, they have colored the Spree in Berlin’s government district green and perform so-called “die-ins”, during which they lie on the streets as if dead. The latest generation sticks to highways or famous works of art with superglue. In their programs, all expressly profess non-violent civil disobedience. People like to be cuddly, both inside and out. Internally, there are “affinity groups” that make sure everyone feels safe and secure, while externally, they prioritize avoiding accusations and hate speech. They like to have friendly discussions with police officers and security guards.