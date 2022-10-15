The Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 is about to come to an end, since the quarterfinals are currently taking place, to later enjoy the semifinals and the grand finale, culminating all the following October 30, because due to the World Cup of Qatar 2022 everything had to be brought forward, so that the players can concentrate with their teams in November and carry out the fair.
Speaking of the next championship of the Closure 2023, is agreed to start on Friday, January 6, 2023, culminating on Sunday, June 4. However, the final calendar will be announced in mid-December 2022.
The semester will not have double days and unlike the Apertura 2022, the calendar will have a break due to the activity of the Mexican team, so between March 20 and 29 there will be no League games because it will be FIFA date.
It must be remembered that from Closure 2023 The use of the stopwatch will be implemented to increase the effective playing time in matches. “This timer will speed up restarts. The spaces of opportunity in matters of resumption continue to be on the wing and goal, resumption of fouls, corner kicks and restarts in general with respect to referee decisions”said Mikel Arriolapresident of the League.
