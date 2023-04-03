He didn’t expect an evening like this either. Stefano Pioli appears in front of the cameras with a satisfied look and his usual smile. He has just received compliments from Gerry Cardinale, shared with Paolo Maldini, after the triumph in Naples, but he preaches calm ahead of Empoli. “This is the first step, then we’ll think about the first leg of the Champions League. We were extraordinary, but let’s limit the euphoria”.

Champions

—

The result is round: 4-0 against Napoli: “The result won’t condition the next matches. It will be a different situation. It will give my staff the opportunity to review the match and improve even more. Nothing changes, I repeat. It will be a clash important and balanced. The final rush must see us as protagonists, we want to go to the Champions League again next year”. A comment on Brahim, author of a great performance, goals and assists: “He went off because he slipped on the grass and had an adductor problem. I replaced him as a precaution, he didn’t want to”. Module chapter. Milan returned to using the 4-man defence: “I had already chosen before Udine, then now it’s easy to say that the change of sides made us win. The 3-man defense made us advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. I like it change things a bit, the players know that. Will I also change in the Champions League? Good question, but first I’ll think about Empoli…”. Scheduled for Friday at 21 at San Siro.