Parisians have voted this Sunday with an overwhelming majority to expel rental scooters from the city. The local referendum organized by the City Council of the French capital has, however, had a very low turnout. Only 103,000 people of the 1.3 million registered for the consultation have voted. It is the first big capital that decides to take these new vehicles off its streets.

The debate on whether or not to ban them has aroused passion in recent months on both sides, with arguments that are often repeated in other cities around the world. The result is not legally binding, but the mayoress, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, had promised to respect its result. If she keeps her promise, the City of Light, one of the first to open up to this type of mobility, must therefore dawn on September 1 without these vehicles.

“I have promised to respect the result of the vote,” stressed Hidalgo, councilor since 2014, while casting her vote at one of the 21 voting centers in the city, as reported by the local press. Polling stations opened at 9:00 a.m. and closed at 7:00 p.m. The question was the following: “For or against rental scooters?” Three companies currently operate in the capital, US Lime, French Dott and German Tier, with a total fleet of 15,000 devices. His contract ends on August 31, 2023.

Hidalgo, whose term ends in 2026, has spent months positioning himself against scooters, which he considers dangerous, unecological (due to the short duration of their lithium batteries) and sources of conflict in public spaces. To settle the debate and make a decision about his future, he decided at the end of January to organize a consultation so that the Parisians themselves could pronounce themselves. The vote does not affect electric scooters owned by individuals, who will be able to continue using them.

A controversial type of mobility

Rental scooters made their appearance in Paris in 2018, when more than 12 operators offered their services. Since then, the devices have proliferated, sometimes creating friction with pedestrians, motorists and cyclists. While for some residents of the capital they represent the ease of getting around for little money at any time, others see them as dangerous vehicles that cause accidents and chaos in public spaces. A new way of moving around the city, but one that has divided and caused tensions, as reflected in the vote itself.

“I think there are too many people on the sidewalks using scooters. Many times they say that they do not go on the streets because there are cobblestones and that it bothers them, but I think it is dangerous”, said Mathieu De Beaucorps, 46, after voting against the vehicles. Eva Teriipaia, 35, has also voted against. “Honestly, I see that scooters are not the ones that most respect the transit code. The vote has been a way of finally expressing the fact of being against it”, she stated as she left a polling station in the center of the capital.

Thomas Guignard, on the other hand, has voted to keep them. “I think they are a good way to have less pollution, fewer cars, fewer people on the subway,” said the 48-year-old man. “The issue here is to better regulate, learn to better use them all together,” he added. Adrien Busser, 25, agrees: “I use them, I like them, I understand the people who vote against it, but I think it’s important to impose more rules,” he stressed.

The young man, however, lamented the lack of information about the vote. “I think most of the people who vote are the ones who are angry and that’s why they want to vote more and they voted against it. But there are many young people who use scooters often and don’t know that there was a referendum”, he said.

He is not the only one who has criticized the ways in which the consultation has been organized. Both its detractors and the three companies that provide the service have criticized the fact that it has not been possible to vote online or by proxy, which does not favor the vote of the youngest, the main users of the devices.

Attempt to appease criticism

Fearing that they would be expelled from the city, the operators launched a campaign to encourage its users to votewith the hashtag #SauveTaTrott (save your scooter, in French) and sometimes with the help of local influencers. A few months ago, the operators also announced new measures to reassure local authorities, such as identity checks to avoid users under the legal age, the use of license plates or the increase in agents to check that vehicles are parked correctly.

Local authorities had already imposed a number of regulations. Since June 2019, scooters are considered as “motorized personal displacement devices” subject to traffic regulations. Its speed is limited to 10 kilometers per hour and in some specific areas to 20 kilometers per hour. In case of violation, the fine can reach 1,500 euros. Vehicles, in which only one person can be, are also prohibited from driving in public parks and on the sidewalk. The minimum age to use them is 12 years and they have to be parked expressly in the indicated places. These measures, however, have not been enough, according to the City Council.

In 2022, there were 3 deaths and 459 injuries in Paris, in more than 400 accidents in which this type of vehicle was involved, according to police data. The balance has been increasing for three years.

