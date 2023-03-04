For five years, when he receives a sudden call at an unusual time, Stefano Pioli has changed his expression. His eyes transform, his face twitches, he stays still. He takes at least three or four seconds longer than necessary before answering. In these moments, perhaps at midnight or early in the morning, Stefano’s mind always returns to Davide Astori, who died on 4 March 2018 in a room of the Là di Moret hotel in Udine, the night before the Fiorentina match.