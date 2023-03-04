We start Saturday in the transfer market with Paulo Dybala and the debt that Juventus still has with him. The financial problems of the Vecchia Signora have meant that he has not yet received his salary from when he was a member there: “I don’t remember when Juve paid me the last salary, but I know very well that they still owe me money. Juventus has the last chance to pay those 3 million. Otherwise, my lawyer will make requests in writing.”
From Italy we flew to England and to a legendary Liverpool player. As reported sky sports germany,Roberto Firmino will leave the Liverpool at the end of the season. This medium assures that his decision is firm and that he has already informed Klopp personally today. They add that he has not yet chosen a new team.
Continuing for England, Koulibaly, Chelsea’s central defender, had to speak after the criticism he is receiving for his season: ”I have a three-year contract and I’m calm. I have time to show everyone who I am. It’s not a difficult season but I need time to adapt and I knew it. When I decided to come here I was well aware that it would not be easy.”
Having seen what has been seen in England, we head towards Ligue 1 where Sergio Ramos is the protagonist. According to L’Equipe, the camero has already communicated to the leaders of PSG his desire to continue another year in Paris. The Parisian team recently began the first approaches with the player’s environment, although the negotiations have not yet intensified. The renewal of Ramos is subject to his sporting performance and his game against Bayern makes him win integers.
From France to Spain, and from Spanish to Spanish, it’s time to talk about Sergio Busquets who has offers to join the ranks of the inter miami American or the al nassr Saudi where he currently plays Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the latest information, FC Barcelona wants to extend his contract. Taking advantage of the renovation of Sergi Robertothe directive culé would have communicated to Josep Maria Orobitgthe agent also of the ‘5’ Barcelona, the predisposition to re-sign a new contract at the bottom.
Continuing with Barcelona we have to talk about Frenke De Jong, who is still in the crosshairs of Erik Ten Hag. According to the British newspaper TalkSportthe Dutch coach would not have lost hope of recruiting the player who already trained at Ajax, and this summer he will try his signing again, showing the player that United is now prepared to compete with the best teams in Europe.
To close with the Bundesliga, one of Borussia Dortmund’s idols already knows the club’s demands in order to continue his stay there. According to the German newspaper Bild, the German team would have told their captain that his salary would have to be reduced to 50% if he wants to continue at Dortmund. His current salary is 12 million euros and it would be six if he finally accepts the agreement.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Dybala #Ramos #Jong #more..
Leave a Reply