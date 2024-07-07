Yet another mourning that the month of July brings us and which once again sees a sporting personality at the center of everything. Fabio Melilloformer football coach and great athlete, left us at only 58 years old. What happened?

Fabio Melillo

Here is the memory of all those who wanted to pay homage to him.

Football mourns Fabio Melillo: the coach passed away at 58

The news regarding the disappearance of the former coach of the Roma Women’s Spring Fabio MelilloThe man was only 58 years old and was currently working as a technician at the Ternana women.

Fabio Melillo’s team

The news of his death was released a few minutes ago. Apparently the man passed away following a illness against which he had been fighting for some time. Yesterday his conditions worsened and unfortunately the man worsened hour by hour until he breathed his last.

The emergency services were promptly contacted by the family, but unfortunately every attempt at resuscitation was in vain. Needless to say, the world of football be terribly shaken by this mourning, as Fabio was a man full of life and aspirations.

Many messages in memory of Fabio

There Fabio Melillo’s career has been full of successes, as we are talking about a man who has always been busy and who has been able to distinguish himself for his personality and talent. Fabio was a landmark for Italian women’s football and has repeatedly led the teams he has coached to victory.

Fabio Melillo

Despite his illness, he never backed down and continued to follow his players with passion and placing his utmost trust in them. Just think that some of these athletes became so good that they were enrolled in the Italian national team.

Many people have decided to pay their respects to the now deceased coach, including for example Gabriel Gravinathe president of the FIGC. This was intended to remember the exceptional work done by the man, but also the great demonstration of affection that he was able to give to his team at every moment of the championship.

Also Laura Tinaripresident of the Women’s Serie B Division, described how this fact has saddened the world of women’s football. This is because Melillo was not only a coach, but a point of reference who was able to raise the moral of the various sportsmen even when something sad happened to them.