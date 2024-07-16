Drama on holiday for a couple, husband and wife on motorbike died in an accident while going to Turkey: the drama

A truly heartbreaking piece of news is what two boys have received in these last hours, after the heartbreaking deaths of husband and wifeThe two were on a motorbike and were headed to Turkey, where their children were supposed to join them.

All the investigations into the incident are currently underway. investigationsbut for the two parents there was nothing more that could be done. In fact, the local Embassy itself first contacted the Carabinieri, who in turn had to inform the family of the heartbreaking loss.

Claudio Tomato 50 years old and his wife Erica Cantarutti aged 48, lived in the province of Udine. Together they had decided to undertake a journey by motorbike, to then arrive in Türkiye. Once there, their two children, aged 16 and 18, were also supposed to join them by plane. But it was during the journey that the unthinkable happened.

From what has emerged, the couple was along the road that connects Komarevo and Berkovitsain the capital of Sofia, Bulgaria. However, it was during the journey that, for reasons now being investigated by the police, they allegedly collided frontally against another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Husband and wife die after an accident: the dynamics and the warning to his family

Passers-by soon realized that the situation was indeed desperate. For this reason they have requested the prompt intervention of both health workers and law enforcement. Everyone, given the seriousness of the incident, is quick arrived on site.

Doctors tried to do everything they could to to save Claudio and Erica, but in the end they had no choice but to give up. Unfortunately they could do nothing but note their deaths.

The officers finally informed the embassy Italian, who then notified the Carabinieri of the small town where they lived and the latter notified the family of the loss suffered. Now local law enforcement is working to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.