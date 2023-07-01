The UAE Office of Pilgrims Affairs continued to distribute more than 180,000 meals to the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the holy sites. This comes as a continuation of the distribution that began in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah to the pilgrims of the world, bringing the total number of meals to more than 200,000 meals. Dr. Muhammad Al-Kaabi, Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, confirmed that this year the work teams began distributing meals to the pilgrims, taking into account ensuring that meals are delivered to the pilgrims without trouble. Al-Kaabi appreciated the efforts of the leadership and its follow-up to promote the principle of charitable work instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.