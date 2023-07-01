The 17-year-old suspected of killing Michelle Maria Causo, the girl killed on Wednesday in Primavalle, in Rome, will be subjected to guarantee interrogation today. The young man will be heard by the investigating judge of the juvenile court of the capital. Meanwhile, investigations have led to the discovery of drugs in the house of the young man of Sinhalese origin. According to what is learned, the investigators would also be examining some mobile phones.

The dynamics of the murder appear clearer after the preliminary results of the autopsy. Michelle Maria Causo was hit by at least 6 stab wounds in the neck, abdomen and back. The examinations highlighted the absence of marks from a knife on the victim’s hands, who therefore would not have had the time and opportunity to defend themselves from the killer. The murder would have occurred at the height of a quarrel, if we consider the testimonies of some neighbors, who reported hearing screams. Toxicological tests were also performed on her body, the results of which will take longer.

The interrogation will also serve to clarify the motive. The murder could be linked to a rejected sexual advance or an alleged debt. So far, the 17-year-old has already been heard at the police station in an initial “analytical and in-depth” interrogation. The reconstructions have established that the murder was carried out with a kitchen knife, then the alleged killer tried to get rid of the victim’s body, hidden in a black bag and transported with a supermarket trolley, then abandoned near the dumpsters.

To further outline the picture, the victim’s boyfriend also tried. “I want everyone to understand who Michelle is. They took everything from me by killing her,” the boy told Live Life on Raiuno. “Michelle and I had been together for a year and 7 months, we couldn’t wait for summer to arrive”, he added, denying that Michelle Maria had a relationship with the alleged murderer: “Michelle has never cheated on me, as I never I never cheated on her. Michelle wasn’t interested in him, she thought he was her friend. It wasn’t like that,” she said. Words that add to those spoken 24 hours earlier by the girl’s parents: “No history” with the young man stopped, “she was just a friend”.

“I saw that boy maybe 1 or 2 times. In that house – said Michelle Causo’s boyfriend – in my opinion he attempted an approach, she said no, she avoided him. He ‘gnawed’ and did what he he did. The cart” where the body was found “had it brought to his house. So there were more” people, he said with conviction. “Were there accomplices? I’m sure. Michelle was a strong girl, he alone wouldn’t have made it. I ask that he speak and tell the truth, tell who was inside that house and say why: the real reason” of the murder.