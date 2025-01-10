Come the month of January, the statements of complaints from staff and technical bodies begin about the non-payments they suffer. An evil that this season that affects the members of the Don Octavio CP Villarrobledoa Third Federation group that through a AFE statement He wanted to inform his fans and sympathizers of the grotesque situation they are going through throughout the course.

This is the full statement announced by the coaching staff and staff of CP Villarrobledo:

1- Since the beginning of the season, this group of players trusted the project led by the president and his board of directors, who assured us that the budget was covered. We are aware that the budget assigned to the sports commission, headed by our coach, was strictly followed. Therefore, we do not understand how on January 10 we are already owed two monthly payments (November and December). And, above all, without expectations of being able to collect anything in the short term. We also want to point out that members of last season’s coaching staff are also owed the last two monthly payments, renewing with the condition that they were going to be settled with the season ticket campaign, something that did not happen. That is, they accumulate four months of debt.

2- Our first surprise was when in the month of October, suddenly, the arrival of a new working group that joined the board of directors with the aim of improving the economic situation of the club was announced, which made us suspect that the situation was not the one that had been transmitted to us months ago. And all this was confirmed when that same month of October we had to collect it divided into three installments, receiving the last payment at the end of November.









3- During that same month of November, we requested several meetings with the president with the intention of knowing the real situation of the club. All were denied, so we were uncertain about the future until December 20, the day we were finally able to speak with the president and two directors, a meeting in which they told us that the club had no money. They asked us to hold on until December 30, the date on which they were going to have a response as a result of two negotiations that were very advanced and that, at least, one of them was going to go ahead. It was proposed to them that, if they were so optimistic, if the 14 managers could advance, even half a month’s payment for November, to be able to face Christmas with some money. But this never happened.

4- Despite the situation, we had no choice but to give them a vote of confidence and we went to compete in Tarancón under those conditions. And on the 30th, not only did the money not arrive, but we didn’t even receive a response.

5- Despite many of us living in a precarious state, the players and coaching staff returned to training on Tuesday, January 7, with the aim of saving us transportation and accommodation the previous week, since we also had no answer or solution to the one to grab us.

6- That same Tuesday, January 7, the president informed us that, having failed the two options he was working on, due to personal problems he cannot continue in the club and that there is no other solution than to return the same working group that entered in October, which is made up of several fans who: 1) Recognize not entering with money in the short term; 2) They arrive with the condition of releasing five players and two members of the coaching staff; 3) They have publicly said that those of us who stayed would have to lower our salaries; 4) Group, furthermore, that has been criticizing us and discrediting us on social networks all season. Logically, given this sum of reasons, we concluded that the solution to our problems was not the entry of this group. And that, for this reason, we preferred to end the season with the board that we started (with the vice president assuming the presidency), going hand in hand with the board and staff, even assuming the difficulties that we were going to have to get paid, and above all, that we exhausted the options to publicly ask for help (something that had not yet been done), so that someone external could know the situation and be willing to enter the club and contribute the missing money.

7- Our surprise was, once we reached this situation, when we woke up with the news that the vice president (present there the day before) had rectified and was not taking charge of the situation and that, therefore, the group entered of new managers, who had been told ‘no’ the night before. Not only does this happen, but just an hour later, the still president tells us that this new board no longer wants to enter and that he had found a solution, so that we could be calm, without giving us any further explanations. Thus, that same day we trained without knowing anything and with a level of indignation that had reached the limit.

8- This not being enough, on Thursday morning, January 9, they informed us that at the board of directors meeting held the night before it was decided that the current board would continue, and they called us before training to explain the situation well. which in the end is none other than that we return to the plan agreed on Tuesday evening of rowing together in search of a solution. Just before training, at 3:00 p.m., we receive information that the plan is being reversed again and that, therefore, no one is going to come to communicate anything to us in person.

9- Given the events described, we make the situation public so that it is known what we are experiencing in the locker room day after day, and with the sole purpose that someone can provide a solution to this great problem that no one within has proven capable of. to solve it. We are currently tied on points with the team that marks the promotion playoff, and we feel qualified to compete for those promotion positions until the end of the season, but to do so we must all continue together (players and coaching staff) and with DECENT working conditions.

10- Finally, we appreciate the work and effort that AFE is doing, at all times by our side to find a solution to our situation as soon as possible. Finally, we appeal to the fans, because we must all be aware of the critical situation of the club and we need everyone to save CP Villarrobledo.