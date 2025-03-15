Check the result of the national lottery raffle today, Saturday, March 15and check the award -winning numbers.

15:00 The coverage of the National Lottery of today, March 15, 2025 ends The ABC coverage of the Ordinary Draw of the National Lottery of this Saturday, March 15, 2025 ends here. We hope that they have been very lucky and we are waiting for you in new raffles. Thank you very much for continuing with us this exciting game. Greetings to all!

14:45 What other draws will be this Saturday, March 15, 2025? The National Lottery draw has already ended. However, lotías and bets of the state bring other draws for today. On the one hand, you can participate in the Bonoloto, which is celebrated at 9:30 p.m. The primitive and Joker draw will also take place this Saturday, which will begin ten minutes later, about 9:40 p.m.

14:30 What are the authorized banks to collect the Award of the National Lottery raffle, March 15? If it has been graceful in the National Lottery draw, March 15, with an award greater than 2,000 euros, you must go to one of the financial entities authorized by Selae. At the moment, there are only two authorized banks: BBVA and Caixa Bank. The banking entity will ask for the identity document, in addition to completing the forms related to the Organic Law for the Protection of Personal Data.

14:15 How can I charge the Award of the National Lottery raffle, March 15 In case it has been graceful with an award from the National Lottery draw award less than 2,000 euros, You will only need to go to any state administration and bets of the State and present its ID or a document that proves its identity, together with the tenth award -winning. If it is a ticket bought online, you must follow the steps indicated on the website on which the ticket has bought. Remember to always make sure you buy a tenth that is an official portal.

14:00 When can I collect the National Lottery draw award? From tomorrow, March 16, the winners in the National Lottery draw can go to the Lottery Administrations or the banking entities to collect their awards. However, it should be remembered that today’s raffle awards, March 15, expire within three months, so it is convenient not to take charge.

13:50 How much money does the awards of the National Lottery Awards stay? The money that remains the awards of the National Lottery draw awards depends on the amount that is won. If the award exceeds 40,000 euros, the Treasury takes 20%, while if the prize is lower, everything falls to the graceful.

13:40 Where has the second prize of the National Lottery raffle, March 15? As for the second prize of the National Lottery raffle, the number 93798, graduated with 12,000 euros to the tenth, has fallen distributed in the following administrations: Avenida Andalucía, 31, Atarfe, Granada

Infanta Benchara, 3, Gáldar, Las Palmas

Joan Carles I Avenue, 36, Batea Tarragona

13:23 Where has the first prize of the today’s Lottery draw, March 15? The first prize of the National Lottery raffle, the number 42977, graduated with 60,000 euros to the tenth, has fallen to the following administrations: Joaquín Costa, 4, Grañén, Huesca

Deu’s mother of Montserrat, 61, L-4, Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands

Salvador Allende, 13, Zaragoza

13:19 These are all the award -winning numbers of the National Lottery raffle, March 15 The National Lottery draw this Saturday, March 15, 2025, has just finished. We review all awarded numbers: – First prize: 42977, awarded 60,000 euros to the tenth. – Second prize: 93798, awarded 12,000 euros to the tenth. – Four figures: 6769, 8664, 0289 and 4691, awarded 150 euros to the tenth. – Three figures: 306, 660, 215, 825, 543, 905, 765, 749, 859 and 823, awarded 30 euros to the tenth. – Two figures: 10, 86, 97, 03, 50, 42, 23, 35 and 30, awarded 12 euros to the tenth. – Reintegros: 7, 0 and 4, awarded 6 euros to the tenth.

13:17 Reintegros of the Draw of the National Lottery of Today, March 15 Finally, the reimbursements of the National Lottery draw on Saturday, March 15, awarded 6 euros to the tenth. These are 7, 0 and 4. Congratulations to all winners!

13:16 The first prize of the National Lottery draw, March 15 The first prize of the national lottery raffle today has already left. This is 42977 and is awarded 60,000 euros to the tenth, 600,000 euros to the series. The number 42977 has been sold in the provinces of Salamanca, Huesca, Baleares, Granada, Sevilla, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Barcelona and Madrid.

13:14 The second prize of the today’s Lottery draw, March 15 The second prize of the draw on Saturday, March 15, 2025 has just left. It is the number 93798 and is awarded with 12,000 euros to the tenth, that is, 120,000 euros to the series. The number 93798 has been sold in the provinces of Las Palmas and Granada.

13:12 The four -digit extractions of the today’s Lottery draw, March 15 Four -digit extractions have already come out, awarded 150 euros to the tenth and 1,500 euros the series. These are: The first extraction is 6769 The second is 8664 The third is 0289 The fourth is 4691

13:10 The three -digit extractions of the today’s Lottery draw, March 15 The extractions of the last three numbers of the tenth are awarded 30 euros to the tenth, that is, 300 euros the series. These are: The first extraction is 306 The second is 660 The third is 215 The fourth is 825 The fifth is 543 The sixth is 905 The seventh is 765 The eighth is 749 The novena is 859 The tenth is 823

13:05 The two -digit extractions of the National Lottery draw, March 15, 2025 The first numbers to leave correspond to the last two figures of the tenth and are awarded 12 euros to the tenth, that is, 120 euros the series. These are: The first extraction is 10 The second is 86 The third is 97 The fourth is 03 The fifth is 50 The sixth is 42 The seventh is 23 The eighth is 35 The novena is 30

13:00 The draw of the National Lottery of today, March 15, 2025 begins! The ordinary draw of the National Lottery of this Saturday, March 15, has just begun. The balls are entering the drums and everything is ready for the first award -winning numbers to come out. Maximum emotion!

12:55 Only 5 minutes to begin the National Lottery draw on Saturday, March 15, 2025 Everything is ready to begin the ordinary draw of the National Lottery of this Saturday, March 15, 2025. Only five minutes are missing so that lotías and bets of the state begin to distribute awards. The draw will begin in just five minutes, at 1:00 p.m. We wish you good luck!

12:50 When is the next extraordinary draw of the National Lottery? On February 15, the extraordinary draw of ‘San Valetín’ was held. The next extraordinary draw will take place on March 22, for Father’s Day when 150 million euros will be at stake.

12:45 What probability is there to win an award from the National Lottery raffle, March 15? One of the questions that most ask the national lottery raffle participants is how much probability there is a prize. In the case of the first prize, the probability is minimal, of only 1 between 100,000. However, the probability of being graceful with a pinch of money is greater in the case of other minor awards. For example, succeeding 2 figures from the winning combination has a probability of 1 between 11, while for 3 -digit extractions it is 1 between 100 and for those of 4 figures is 1 between 2,500.

12:40 When was the first draw of the National Lottery? The National Lottery is one of the oldest games in Spain. The first draw of this type was held in 1763, when King Carlos III established the so -called ‘Royal Lottery’. It had to spend almost half a century for the current raffle to arrive. Specifically, it was in 1812 when the first raffle in history was held. The old royal lottery then called a national primitive lottery.

12:35 How much do the tenths of the National Lottery draw? The minimum participation to play in the National Lottery draw is the tenth. A tenth is the tenth of a ticket and the corresponding award is the tenth of the ticket to the ticket. The tenth price varies depending on the draw. Today, as it is an ordinary draw, it costs 6 euros. However, in extraordinary draws such as the Christmas Lottery the price is higher.

12:32 What time begins the raffle of the National Lottery of today, March 15? The raffles of the National Lottery on Saturdays begin at 1:00 p.m. In a timely manner, the drums of the Lotteries and State Betting Hall begin to turn. In the case of ordinary draws, its approximate duration is 20 minutes, so that about 13:20 hours all the numbers and tenths winners will be known.

12:25 What is the minimum age to participate in a national lottery raffle? The National Lottery raffles depend directly on Lotteries and State Betting (LAE), an agency that, in turn, belongs to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. According to the regulation of this type of draws, the minimum age to participate is 18 years.

12:20 Today’s National Lottery draw awards, March 15 The National Lottery draw this Saturday, March 15, 2025, is an ordinary draw. Therefore, it will distribute the following awards: – First prize: 60,000 euros to the tenth, 600,000 to the series. – Second prize: 12,000 euros to the tenth, 120,000 to the series. – Four figures: 150 euros to the tenth, 1,500 to the series. – Last three figures: 30 euros, 300 to the series. – The last two figures: 12 euros, 120 to the series. – Reintegros: 6 euros.