Granada certified their return to the First Division against Leganés just one year after being relegated. The party in the outskirts of Los Cármenes began to live already in the previous one with the reception of the bus from the Nasrid team. Depending on themselves, the group trained by Paco López had it in their face to rise as leaders of the competition. They did not miss the opportunity to live another day for history in their stadium and the people from Granada consummated their return to the highest category of Spanish football as Second Division champions after beating Leganés 2-0 with goals from Uzuni and Bryan.

The final stretch of the season has been defining for Granada. When direct rivals such as Eibar, Alavés or Las Palmas have played, they have been able to take the matches forward and climb to the first position in these last three league days. Paradoxically, Granada has only been the leader for only 6 of the 42 days of competition, being in the lead during the first three and the last three dates. Las Palmas, for example, has been so on 16 occasions; Eibar, in 12. This data shows that the League is very long and that Granada has never lost face to the top positions.

Granada’s fortress this season has a name: Los Cármenes. The stadium located in the Zaidín-Vergeles neighborhood has been a fortress for the Nasrids, who have not known defeat in their fiefdom. 21 home games, 17 wins and four draws. The best local of Segunda knows that a good part of the promotion has been tied up at home.

Without goals, there is no promotion. Granada has been the second highest scoring team in the category, only behind Albacete, and if anyone has contributed in that facet to return to the First Division, it has been Myrto Uzuni. The Albanian striker has been the top scorer in the Second Division with 23 goals and has also established himself as a talisman for his team. Granada have not lost any game in which Uzuni has scored, with 15 wins and two draws. The Nasrid striker has also been the Second Division player who has given his team the most points, with 23. Without a doubt, much of the rise has gone through the boots of the Albanian ‘9’.

However, other pieces in Paco López’s gear have also been fundamental in consummating the return to Primera. The goalkeeper Raúl Fernández, Zamora of the competition, has been key with his saves. The notable seasons of footballers such as Antonio Puertas, Óscar Melendo or José Callejón, the latter as top assistant in the League, have also helped to certify his return to the elite of Spanish football just one year after leaving it, in which he already It is the sixth promotion to Primera del Granada in its 92-year history.