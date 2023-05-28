Ligue 1 is one of the major European leagues, but in recent years it has had a team as both a national and international reference. PSG is the strongest French team, the only one with a project and a squad capable of competing in the European elite, and that is why they have dominated the league in recent years. In the last 10 years, they have almost always won Ligue 1, but there are a couple of exceptions:
In a bitter season where they were knocked out in the Cup against Marseille and in the Champions League early in the game against Bayern, PSG takes over the domestic competition having rushed more than normal.
PSG regained its throne after Lille’s surprising Ligue 1 and thus completed a decade of competition with 8 trophies and 2 second places, making it clear who is the king of France.
Lille surprised by taking one of the most disputed leagues in recent years. The first 4 teams (Lille, PSG, Monaco and Olympique de Lyon) were within a margin of 7 points.
PSG once again won the French league, but this time it was a campaign marked by COVID. The season ended with 28 games played and PSG beat Olympique de Marseille by 12 points.
Mbappé’s arrival at PSG changed the league and the French striker led the team with 33 goals in Ligue 1. Lille began to rear its head in the leading positions and finished second.
PSG regained the throne of Ligue 1 after the signing of Neymar Jr., which burst the transfer market that year. The Parisians were close to 100 points again, with Monaco as second to 13 points.
Monaco is the first team to take Ligue 1 away from PSG after 4 seasons of domination. This is the “Super Monaco” that eliminated Manchester City from the Champions League with a team full of talent. Falcao, Mbappé, Lemar, Fabinho and even Bernardo Silva coincided in this team.
Once again, PSG won Ligue 1 and Lyon repeats as second. The Parisians have scored 102 goals this season in the league, 35 more than the second highest scorer, and touched 100 points at the end of the year.
An increasingly complete PSG continued its winning streak in the competition and this time it was Olympique de Lyon that was the closest to taking the title from them. 8 points separated both teams at the end of the season.
Second consecutive year that the Parisian team wins Ligue 1. With a 9-point difference over Monaco, PSG led by Ibrahimovic and Cavani lifted the trophy.
#Ligue #champions #PSG #dominance #exceptions
