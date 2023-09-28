Piazzapulita: previews and guests episode tonight, 28 September 2023

This evening, Thursday 28 September 2023, at 9.15 pm on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth program hosted by Corrado Formigli. In this new season, the focus is on the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, September 28, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s discover the previews together.

Previews and guests

In the foreground, a budget of one year of Meloni’s government. Are things better or worse? Were the promises kept? What is the real balance, on key issues such as the economy and immigration? Among the guests, the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli; the professor of the Bocconi University of Milan Tito Boeri; Paolo Mieli; the art historian Tomaso Montanari; Flavia Perina (La Stampa); Francesco Specchia (Free); Marco Furfaro (PD) and Flavio Tosi (FI).

On TV and streaming

Where to see Piazzapulita episodes and services live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – on button 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or on 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 9.15pm. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s political talk show in streaming can do so by logging in via this link to the La7 web platform.