Genoa Roma live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

GENOA ROME STREAMING TV – Today, Thursday 28 September 2023, at 8.45 pm Genoa and Roma take the field at the Marassi stadium in Genoa, a match valid for the sixth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Genoa Rome live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Genoa and Roma will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Genoa Roma’s kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Thursday 28 September 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Genoa Roma on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

Genoa (4-3-2-1): Martinez; Sabelli, Bani, Dragusin, Haps; Strootman, Badelj, Frendrup; Malinovskyi, Gudmundsson, Retegui

Rome (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku

