<br><div id="">\n\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t<article class="newsfull newsfull--gallery">\n\t\t\n\t\t<div class="newsfull__gallerylist">\n\t\t\t\t<div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Very diverse scenarios can be found in the museum.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649125175986\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/04\/64bfee2905cd990cbd93405c1164c0b686f1ef40w_1_crop1649124304182.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Exhibition attendees must have all five senses alert to appreciate the gallery"\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Exhibition attendees must have all five senses alert to appreciate the gallery<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649125176187\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/04\/328c0ff1194a8282183f76615bbf402dac7728a6w_crop1649124400279.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Narratives and spaces were created by pioneering minds of experiential art."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Narratives and spaces were created by pioneering minds of experiential art.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649125176364\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/04\/6647fd97114428ff72e8e04d9b98704b41dcec9cw_crop1649124420926.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt=""\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p><span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649125176548\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/04\/a87ddfaa48e69f144f022968966ededda5179d40w_crop1649124441569.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Visitors enjoy sounds and lights that go beyond the usual in any museum."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Visitors enjoy sounds and lights that go beyond the usual in any museum.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649125176766\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/04\/7b23178370028c43f9ef481ebae19f4bf5947045w_crop1649124470428.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The concepts are beyond anyone's imagination."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The concepts are beyond anyone's imagination.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649125176937\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/04\/6c65f842f6eafaefe1f343d622574853ebafb87dw_crop1649124519818.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="Dimensions and textures are just two of the most prominent elements."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>Dimensions and textures are just two of the most prominent elements.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649125177112\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/04\/ad694bf3c34dd99ccd80b1edcc08a4d3129b382aw_crop1649124563827.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The floor at some point seems to be a mirror that makes you doubt its firmness."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The floor at some point seems to be a mirror that makes you doubt its firmness.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div><div class="row">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<figure class="newsfull__gallerylist-image">\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<img src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1649125177299\/sites\/debate\/img\/2022\/04\/04\/c9fc87a6cb2386f3428022d83ffc55bbe9284111w_crop1649124628141.jpg_2117925592.jpg" alt="The colors and the type of lighting are fundamental."\/>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<p>The colors and the type of lighting are fundamental.<span> Photo: EFE.<\/span><\/p>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figcaption>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/figure>\n\t\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\t<\/div>\n\t\t\n\t<\/article>\n<nav class="navigation">\n\t\n\t\n\t\n<\/nav>\n<div class="boxpush">\n\t<img class="boxpush__img" src="https:\/\/www.debate.com.mx\/__export\/1592921902666\/sites\/debate\/arte\/el-debate\/desktop\/img_push_ilustracion.png"\/>\n\t<h3 class="boxpush__title">Don't miss the latest news<\/h3>\n\t<p class="boxpush__desc">Subscribe to notifications and find out everything<\/p>\n\t\n<\/div><\/div> \r\n#Photos #Multimedia #works #NFTs #break #paradigms #Museum #Future #CDMX
Leave a Reply