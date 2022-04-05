Dayro Moreno, protagonist of teasing in networks for corchada de Sherman

When they were about to board the plane to Manizales, where Atlético Bucaramanga was playing against Once Caldas on Monday, the leopard players wanted to test the skill of their striker Dayro Moreno.

His partner Sherman Cárdenas threw him a riddle, whose answer provoked ridicule from his classmates and from social networks.

Teasing for Dayro

In the video, which went viral on the networks, the Bucaramanga players joke with Dayro for the name with which, apparently, his coach, Armando ‘Piripi’ Osma, baptized him: Jairo.

“We are going to test Jairo Moreno’s intelligence here, says ‘Piripi'”, says the person who records the video. “Jairo, if you are driving a bus, it has 15 passengers and there at the corner 5 passengers get off, how old is the driver?” Sherman asked him.

Amid the laughter, Dayro tried to avoid the question; At the insistence of his companions, he replied: “I don’t know because I don’t know who the driver is.”

The laughter did not wait, and went to the networks. Jeison Murillo, Sebastián Pérez and other soccer men reacted to his clueless response.

