Experts compared data on daily mobile phone use and new cases of high blood pressure in 212,046 Britons aged 37 to 73.

The experts’ findings were as follows:

Phone users have a seven percent higher risk of developing the condition, compared to people who don’t use a mobile phone regularly.

People who talked for 30 minutes or more a week had a 12 percent higher risk than those who used phones but spent less time on calls.

More than six hours a week increases your risk of developing high blood pressure by 25 percent.

One in four adults in the UK already has high blood pressure and faces a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Professor Koho Chen said radio waves emitted from phones were linked to high blood pressure.

Professor Chen explained: “The number of minutes people spend talking on a mobile phone is important for heart health. More minutes means greater risk.”

He added: “More research is required to generalize our findings, but until then it seems prudent to keep phone calls to a minimum.”