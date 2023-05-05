Experts compared data on daily mobile phone use and new cases of high blood pressure in 212,046 Britons aged 37 to 73.
The experts’ findings were as follows:
- Phone users have a seven percent higher risk of developing the condition, compared to people who don’t use a mobile phone regularly.
- People who talked for 30 minutes or more a week had a 12 percent higher risk than those who used phones but spent less time on calls.
- More than six hours a week increases your risk of developing high blood pressure by 25 percent.
One in four adults in the UK already has high blood pressure and faces a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Professor Koho Chen said radio waves emitted from phones were linked to high blood pressure.
Professor Chen explained: “The number of minutes people spend talking on a mobile phone is important for heart health. More minutes means greater risk.”
He added: “More research is required to generalize our findings, but until then it seems prudent to keep phone calls to a minimum.”
