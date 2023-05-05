Mexico.-The Mexican actress Arleth Terán, who was indicated as the third in discord in the marriage of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian, in the nineties, sends condolences to the Costa Rican after the death of her son Julián and the networks “explode”.

Arleth Terán is criticized by users on social networks, this after he sent his condolences to Maribel Guardia for the loss of his only son Julián Figueroa; there are those who see it well, but others definitely not.

Given the facts, it is Arleth who thinks: “I am not interested in what happened to the controversies because he was very direct with her, whatever they say good or bad that people keep, I acted in good faith and I believe that she understands it too all the other comments, the truth as always, come to me… guangos”.

In several news portals, the opinion of Arleth is shared, who had a meeting with journalists in CDMX and was questioned about what she thought of the criticism of her person for having sent her condolences to Mrs. Guardia.

“Maribel has a precious grandson who is also just like Julián. I am very pleased that it is an encouragement for her and I wish her from the bottom of my heart that she finds many reasons in life to keep going”, she also says.

In addition, the beautiful actress who has participated in soap operas such as ‘Zacatillo’ and ‘Tomorrow is forever’, among many others, asks everyone to value life, our families because we do not know “the day that touches us”: “I want Julián to be well wherever he is, in the plane in which he is.”

We recommend you read: