After the agreement between Microsoft and Nintendo to bring games from call of duty to the consoles of the Big N in the next 10 years, many doubts arose regarding the details. Fortunately, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, provided additional information that clarifies a couple of doubts.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Spencer noted that this deal is entirely contingent on the Activision Blizzard purchase going through. Even when this process comes to an end, it could be a couple of years before we see a Call of Duty game on a Nintendo console. This was what he commented:

“Can you imagine if [el acuerdo] closed on that date (June 23, 2022), to start doing the development work to make that happen, it would probably take a little bit of time… Once we get into the swing of this, our plan would be that when [un juego de Call of Duty] releases on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, it would also be available on Nintendo at the same time… Minecraft and Call of Duty are different games. But from how you bring games to Nintendo, how you run a development team that targets multiple platforms, that’s the experience we have.”

In this way, it seems that the next Call of Duty game to arrive on a Nintendo console would happen until we see the successor to the Switch, although It is also not ruled out that this console has its own version of something like Warzone, for instance. We can only wait and see what will happen in the future.

On related topics, you can learn more about this deal here. Similarly, Xbox claims that PlayStation does not want to discuss Call of Duty with them.

Editor’s Note:

The Switch can’t run Call of Duty, and even if it could, it doesn’t have enough memory to do so. While this probably won’t affect Nintendo’s plans for its next console, it will be interesting to see if any of this hardware will be tweaked to make Call of Duty less of a problem.

Via: The Washington Post