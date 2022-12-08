The President of the United States, Joe Biden, confirmed this Thursday (7) that basketball player Brittney Griner was released in Russia in exchange for prisoners and that he is already traveling towards American territory.

“She’s safe, she’s on a plane. She’s coming back home”, guaranteed the head of state, in a post on Twitter, in which he assured that he had already spoken with the athlete.

Biden’s statement was made at the opening of the press conference that the president gave at the White House along with US Vice President Kamala Harris and the player’s wife, Cherelle Griner.

The president explained that the athlete is in a good state of mind and that she was released after “intense negotiations”, following a conviction for a “theatrical” and unfair trial.

At the press conference, Biden also mentioned other Americans who were taken “as hostages” and “arbitrarily detained” in Russia or other countries, ensuring that these people are a priority for the government he leads.

The president regretted that the United States had still not been able to free former marine Paul Whelan, accused of spying by the Russian authorities.

Russia also confirms the exchange

“On December 8, 2022 at Abu Dhabi airport, the exchange of Russian citizen Viktor Bout for American citizen Brittney Griner, who were serving sentences in American and Russian penitentiary institutions, respectively, was successfully completed,” Russian diplomacy said in a statement. communicated.

Griner was sentenced in August to nine years in prison in Russia on drug possession and smuggling charges, while Bout, known as “Merchant of Death” and “Lord of Arms”, was serving a 25-year sentence in the US.

According to the Ministry of Defense headed by Sergei Shoigu, Russia “had been negotiating for a long time” for the release of Bout, who was arrested in Thailand in March 2008 and extradited to the US in November 2010.

“Washington categorically rejected the dialogue on the inclusion of Russian in the exchange scheme,” said the folder, which claimed to have “worked actively to rescue our compatriot”.

“As a result of these efforts it was possible to reach an agreement with the American side on the organization of the exchange of Mas by Griner”, adds the text.

In November, Russian diplomacy acknowledged that a prisoner exchange between Russia and the US would be a positive sign for relations between the two countries.

“If that were to happen, it would undoubtedly be a positive sign that all is not lost in US-Russia relations. Perhaps this signal is also appropriate now, if an agreement can be reached,” said Sergei Ryabkov, Russian deputy foreign minister. Exteriors.

The situation of Griner and other American prisoners in Russia was discussed, according to Washington, at a meeting last month in Ankara, Turkey, between CIA Director William Burns and the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence (FSB), Sergey Narishkin.

The last prisoner exchange between Russia and the US took place in April, when student and ex-military Trevor Reed was exchanged for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.