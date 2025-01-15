The Official Colleges of Pharmacists of Cáceres and Badajoz together with the Official College of Dentists of Extremadura have presented the Dental Conservation Campaign ‘How to save your tooth after a blow?‘, which will be launched starting today, January 15, in all pharmacies in the region.

Thus, all Extremadura pharmacies will have small containers to preserve teeth lost due to avulsion, “with the aim that They can then be reimplanted without problemsthanks to what is known as Hanks’ solution, in a maximum of 48 hours” as explained by the president of COEXFAR and president of the Official College of Pharmacists of Cáceres, Juan José Hernández.

A service that it will be free and that will entail the distribution of 750 containers, one per pharmaceutical office, which if used “will be replaced immediately and renewed every two years” as detailed by Cecilio Venegas, president of the Official College of Pharmacists of Badajoz.

For her part, the president of the Official College of Dentists of Extremadura, María Paz Moro, who wanted to congratulate the two colleges of pharmacists in the region for this project, pointed out that although the frequency of tooth avulsion is not very high, definitive “between 1 and 16% of all traumatic injuries to permanent teeth” it is very important to know how to act.

The causes The most common cases of this type of trauma are falls, sports activities and traffic accidents. In these cases, the teeth can be reimplanted and “success will depend on the time it takes for the dentist to act and the environment in which the tooth has been preserved,” Moro stressed.

The president of COEXFAR, Juan José Hernández, has highlighted that both associations of pharmacists have been working for two years on the development of additional services that position “pharmacies as a reference” and, along those lines, “we are going to continue working.” with the aim of “continuing to be the network with the greatest capillarity in Extremadura.”