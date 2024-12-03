The president of Empresa Familiar Castilla y León, Isidoro J. Alanís, has demanded “more support” from politicians “and not the excessive and unfair criticism” that, in his opinion, they are receiving “in recent months.”

This was stated during the closing of the meeting on innovation and tradition in the family business ‘Manager of the Year Award in Castilla y León’ organized by the Association for the Progress of Management (APD) in Valladolid and in which he was accompanied by the vice president and counselor, Isabel Blanco, and the president of APD, Carlos Moro.

Alanís has recognized that the economic situation for the coming months in the country is “optimistic”, although he has added that “more political stability, more legal stability, and less tax imposition” are needed. “In Spain we have good short-term prospects but if we continue with wrong policies as they are doing today, we could pay the consequences in the coming months with a view to the medium term,” he warned.

In line with these words, Empresa Familiar has demanded “better tax treatment”, but has also made an allegation of the figure of the businessman, “as an essential part of society.” “We are the ones who created the welfare state, and no one can forget this, that the fundamental premise of the welfare state is the creation of jobs and the payment of taxes that generate those jobs. We need support from politicians and not the continuous excessive and unfair criticism that we have been receiving in recent months,” he concluded.

For his part, Carlos Moro, thanked Isabel Blanco for the presence of an event in which companies claimed to be creators of “employment and activity.” “We support and sustain civil society because we are linked, we are united in favor of the defense of our land,” he maintained.

Patricio Llorente, manager of the year

During the day, the Valladolid businessman Patricio Llorente Muñoz, shareholder partner of the COLLOSA Group since 1975, was recognized with the Manager of the Year Award in Castilla y León, awarded by the Association for the Progress of Management (APD). .

This award recognizes a trajectory of five decades leading key projects in sectors such as construction, energy and infrastructure, in which Patricio Llorente has left a valuable mark. During his management at the head of the company, COLLOSA has become a leading company thanks to its commitment to sustainability, digitalization and innovation.

The award ceremony brought together prominent representatives from the business, institutional and social spheres of the territory, among whom was Clemente González Soler, president of Grupo Alibérico.