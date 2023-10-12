“Our commitment against multiple sclerosis, which began 25 years ago, is also reflected today in the new molecules we have developed, such as cladribine, which helps patients change the way they experience multiple sclerosis”. Thus Jan Kirsten, CEO of the Healthcare division of Merck Italia, on the sidelines of the first of the three days of the 9th Ectrims-Acrims Congress, organized by the European Committee for the Treatment and Research of Multiple Sclerosis (Ectrims) with the collaboration of the namesake American committee (Actrims) and the support of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aisla). The three-day event takes place at MiCo in Milan and involves the participation of over 9,000 researchers, doctors and multiple sclerosis specialists.

“The biggest problem is that every day the disease reminds patients of its presence, thus radically worsening their quality of life. With cladribine tablets this changes – explained Kristen – because it is a therapy that must be taken only for two weeks, once a year for two years, and for the rest of the time, or for four years in total, it should not be think more about the drug. It is an innovation that gives the patient back the freedom to manage their own life, especially for younger patients.”

“But we cannot stop here, which is why we continue to invest in research and development – the CEO specified – and we hope to launch evobrutinib, a new drug also for multiple sclerosis, very soon. This drug is very unique as it is an inhibitor with a dual mechanism of action. On the one hand it reduces the lesions that cause relapses of the disease by making them remain constant for five years and on the other it also reduces the silent progression of the disease. This is really important because treating relapses is not enough. Between one relapse and another – he adds – there is a silent progression of the disease that must be stemmed. It is very important to help patients in these phases because otherwise the patients’ motor difficulties will continue to increase even before the next relapse occurs. In this sense, evobrutinib will be a true revolution in the treatment of multiple sclerosis.”

“It is in Italy that we at Merck – recalled Kirsten – have developed our first drug against multiple sclerosis and this makes it even more relevant that this year’s Ectrims congress is taking place here in Milan, Italy. This drug, interferon beta-1a, was the first to be able to offer a better quality of life to patients with multiple sclerosis 25 years ago and is still on the market where it continues to represent – he concludes – an important therapeutic option”.