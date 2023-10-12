Rai, CEO Roberto Sergio defends Pino Insegno

Rai CEO Roberto Sergio defends Pino Insegno and announces Massimo Giletti’s return to Viale Mazzini.

Interviewed on the occasion of CEO for lifethe manager first of all denied the closure of the Merchant at the fairthe program broadcast on Rai 2 which is obtaining rather low ratings, defending the host Pino Insegno.

“I am outraged by the media and preventive violence against Pino Insegno and his program – declared the Rai CEO – Insegno has a professional history of 40 years, he is a serious professional, who accepted a challenge in a very complex programming . I want to give some news: his program is not closed, various blogs amplify false news and this is unacceptable. So it’s not TeleMeloni and Insegno continues its activity with The merchant at the fair“.

Sergio, who confirmed Massimo Giletti’s return to Rai starting from 2024, then also spoke about Fedez and his exclusion from the Belve program: “Fedez is not a purge, he is a person who will have space in Rai also in the future” .

“His is a particular case, in the sense that the news of Fedez not participating in Belve – added the CEO – is made official not when the thing happens, i.e. ten days before his hospitalization, but randomly during his hospitalization. Unfortunately, when it comes to Rai, there is always the desire or tendency to exploit the choices that are made with particular devices”.