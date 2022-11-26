“It is with incredible pride that we inaugurate the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Ascoli plant. We have chosen to do so through an exhibition that tells our essence, made up of a combination of technology and science on the one hand and human resources on the other , art and territory. We celebrate 50 years but our commitment is to work for future generations and get to celebrate 100 and 150 years.”. So Rossella Bruni, Pfizer plant manager in Ascoli Piceno on the sidelines of the inauguration of the exhibition ‘Genealogy “Together. A story. The exhibition”, set up in the historic Palazzo dei Capitani to celebrate the first 50 years of the Pfizer production site in Ascoli Piceno.