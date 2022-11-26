“We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Ascoli plant, an important point of reference for the area just like Pfizer is for the entire Italian territory, with a commercial office in Rome, an international office in Milan, the Ascoli plant and that of Catania”. So Guido Di Donato, Director of Pfizer regional institutional relations, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the exhibition ‘Genealogy. Together. A story. The exhibition, set up in the historic Palazzo dei Capitani to celebrate the first 50 years of the production site in Pfizer in Ascoli Piceno.

“Pfizer has 2,300 employees throughout the country – added Di Donato -: they are a point of reference in every part of Italy for their professionalism and their skills”.