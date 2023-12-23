Amount represents an increase of 25% compared to the 2023 Budget; the medicines will be destined for SUS Primary Care

The Ministry of Health approved on December 14, during the CIT (Tripartite Intermanagers Commission) meeting, an increase of R$312.9 million to finance basic pharmaceutical assistance in the municipalities. The amount represents an increase of 25% in relation to the Budget foreseen in 2023 for this action. With the new contribution, federal investment for the decentralized acquisition of medicines and basic care supplies will reach R$1.5 billion.

According to the government, the resource can be used to purchase 317 medicines that are part of Rename (National List of Essential Medicines) and the Basic Component of Pharmaceutical Assistance, in addition to 15 inputs. In this way, it will be used to supply medicines and supplies for the treatment of the main health problems addressed in Primary Health Care in the SUS (Health Unic System).

The measure seeks to improve the quality of life of people benefiting from the SUS, reduce inequalities in access to medicines, promote continuity of treatments and increase the efficiency of Primary Health Care.

“There was an agreement for a 25% increase in financing for the basic pharmaceutical assistance component, the one that people need most in primary care”stated Carlos Gadelha, Secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Health Economic-Industrial Complex.

According to the secretary, “This agreement occurs within a policy in which we are structuring pharmaceutical assistance so that it is not just about distributing medicine, but rather to be an arm of people's care, so that they use the medicine appropriately, so that they do not take medicine in an inappropriate way. unnecessary, so that they do not abandon treatment”.

For the director of the Department of Pharmaceutical Assistance and Strategic Inputs, Marco Pereira, the amount not only expands the population's access in municipalities and the Federal District to medicines considered essential for primary health care, but also strengthens the policy with a focus on promoting , efficacy and rational use of medicines.

With information from Ministry of Health