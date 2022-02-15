The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) said that it awaits the delivery of evidence from the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Covid to proceed with requests for an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro and other authorities with privileged jurisdiction.

Commission senators threaten to file a request for impeachment against the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, if the PGR does not forward a decision on the indictment by Carnival.

The PGR stated that it awaits the delivery of new documents, according to an agreement made with senators last week, “so that the team that works in the cases can advance in the analysis of each imputation made to the 12 indicted with the prerogative of jurisdiction in the Federal Supreme Court, of accordance with the law.”

In addition, the PGR reinforced that it gave progress to all the defendants appointed by the CPI. In Congress, senators from the commission pressure the Attorney General’s Office and see alignment with Bolsonaro in the conduct of investigations.

The post PGR says it awaits evidence from the CPI to analyze complaints against Bolsonaro appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

