tristan thompson He is once again the center of attention on social networks after Maralee Nichols, the mother of his last child, publicly declared that the athlete is not taking care of the minor. The basketball player, who apologized to Khloé Kardashian on social media, He has not visited the little boy since the scandal began.

Tristan Thompson has not given financial help to the mother of his last child

Maralee Nichols has come out to declare, through her legal representative, that the Sacramento Kings player has shown no interest in supporting her to raise her youngest child.

The model, who went viral by showing that Thompson was the father of her baby, released a public statement specifying what the athlete’s position would have been towards his paternity:

“Despite news reports to the contrary, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son. He has not made any attempt to meet his son nor has he provided any financial help, “said Harvey Englander, the influencer’s lawyer, for the Page Six portal.

Maralee Nichols spoke out about Tristan Thompson. Photo: composition/ E! News/ The Republic

These allegations come after Tristan Thompson was found to be obligated to pay $40,000 in child support to each of the mothers of his minor children: Khloé Kardashian, Jordan Craig and Maralee Nichols.

Tristan Thompson accepted paternity and apologized to Khloé Kardashian

Earlier this year, Tristan Thompson accepted that he had a sexual encounter with Maralee Nichols and, as a result of this fact, the youngest child was born. After DNA tests confirmed what was already suspected, the NBA player used his social networks to address the protagonist of Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Tristan Thompson acknowledges his paternity after DNA test results. Photo: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this, you don’t deserve to be heartbroken or humiliated, you don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions do not go with the way I see you, I have all the respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think. Again, I am very sorry,” she wrote.