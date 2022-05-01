A large amount of the drug (cocaine) was found on a boat off the Brazilian coast, according to the Federal Police (PF). Seven people were on board and were arrested in flagrante delicto for drug trafficking, including five Brazilians, a Spaniard and a Frenchman.

The approach took place last Friday (29) and was carried out by the PF in joint action with the Ministry of Defense – through the Brazilian Navy and the Brazilian Air Force – and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the government’s anti-drug agency. from United States.

The prisoners, the cargo and the vessel were taken to the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro. According to the PF, legal procedures will now be formalized and the drug seized will be weighed.

The PF also informed that an expert examination will be carried out to arrive at the exact amount of drug and its purity level.

