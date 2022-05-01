The raffle of

Gordo de la Primitiva has left money in the pockets of those who have the numbers

14, 19, 39, 47 and 54. The five balls that have been drawn from the drums form the winning combination for today, May 1, 2022. As for the

key number or refund, 9 has been the winner. From THE TRUTH you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

El Gordo de la Primitiva Awards



El Gordo de la Primitiva has 8 prize categories. The

reward largest corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have the five different numbers plus the refund. The next link is achieved if you have guessed five numbers. The third category refers to whether you get the four numbers plus the complementary number. The next two correspond to having 3 or 4 hits plus the key number, respectively. It continues with the sixth category that is hit with three numbers of that combination and with the seventh that is won with the two numbers and the refund. Finally, this is closed if the two numbers of the complete combination are found.

How do you play Gordo de la Primitiva?



For

play Gordo de la Primitiva You must first decide if you are going to play through the single or multiple way. If the option is the simple one, you participate from one bet up to a maximum of five in which you must choose between the numbers from 1 to 54. Through the State Lotteries and Bets website you can do it online by checking the boxes both for the combination and for the refund. Each of the chosen numbers costs one euro. However, with the multiple option, a maximum of nine can be marked.

PREVIOUS DRAWS OF THE PRIMITIVE

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our play has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

As for the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money, which is three months from the day after.

MORE NEWS ABOUT OTHER SWEEPSTAKES

Note: LA TRUTH is not responsible for errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Gordo de la Primitiva offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.