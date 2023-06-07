Operation investigates alleged irregularities in the purchase of robotics kits; Luciano Cavalcante resigned on the 2nd

A Federal Police (Federal Police) captured an alleged delivery of money to a driver of Luciano Cavalcante, former advisor to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The recordings are part of investigations into deviations in the purchase of robotics kits in Alagoas.

Cavalcante was the target of search and seizure warrants on Thursday (June 1, 2023), during Operation Hephaestus, as the investigation is called. He is investigated in the case and left the position of private secretary in the office of the PP leadership in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday (June 5).

The recordings, released by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo this Tuesday (June 6), were captured on May 17 of this year.

According to the newspaper, they show the monitoring of a money delivery made by the couple Pedro Magno and Juliana Cristina, considered by the PF as money movement operators, which may come from the deviations carried out by the operation.

According to the newspaper, the PF filmed Juliana withdrawing money from a bank branch in Brasília at 3:17 pm on the day of the recordings. After the withdrawal, the couple went to Setor Hoteleiro Sul.

See below the sequence of moments captured by the recordings monitored by the PF and released by Sheet.

Luciano Cavalcante leaves room 217 in a hotel in Brasilia. According to Sheetthe PF discovered that, on that day, the guest in the room was Cavalcante

Cavalcante waits for the driver in the hotel parking lot

Around 10:40 am, Cavalcante leaves with the driver in a black Corolla model car

At 15:04, in the same car, the driver returns to the hotel

The driver heads to room 217

At 4:22 pm, the cameras show Pedro Magno arriving at the hotel parking lot

Close to Magno’s arrival time, the driver goes down to the parking lot

At 4:23 pm, Magno appears outside the car

Then the driver approaches the car

Magno, then, enters the black Corolla, holding a bag, with the driver. According to Sheetthe PF suspects that it contained money

In the video, you can see that both are inside the car for about 1 minute

In a PF report, cited by the newspaper, it states that “it is possible to say that Pedro Magno leaves packages of money in the glove compartment of the Corolla vehicle”. Afterwards, he returns to the other car with the “apparently empty bag”.

To the Power360the law firm of André Callegari, which defends Cavalcante, “points out that the images do not indicate any illicit act committed by the investigated, much less by Luciano who does not even appear in them. The facts will be duly clarified in the course of the investigations.”.

Callegari also defends driver Wanderson Ribeiro. The office, in this case, reaffirms its position and says that the driver “so far, he has only images against him without any proof of an illicit fact practiced”.

Arthur Lira’s advisory said he will not comment on the case. O Power360 was unable to contact the defense of Pedro Magno and Juliana Cristina. The space is open for future demonstrations.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The PF carried out an operation last Thursday morning (June 1st) to dismantle a criminal organization suspected of fraud in bidding for robotics kits and money laundering in Alagoas.

The police action mobilized police officers and 13 employees of the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União), who served 27 search and seizure warrants. In addition, 2 temporary arrest warrants were issued in Brasilia.

Among the targets of the operation was Luciano Cavalcante, former advisor to the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira.