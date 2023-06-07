CNN: US and other Western countries saw signs of the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive

In the United States and other Western countries, they saw signs that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) had already begun. About it informs TV channel CNN, citing sources in NATO and military intelligence of one of the European countries.

According to the interlocutors of the channel, Western countries have noted a significant intensification of hostilities over the past 48 hours. In their opinion, the Ukrainian troops, with the help of artillery strikes and attacks on Russian positions, are trying to find vulnerabilities through which they could break through.